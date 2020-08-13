Safety Videos Demonstrate Katy ISD’s Back to School Protocols  

When Katy Independent School District students return to in-person instruction, on September 8, learners from across the District will be expected to practice enhanced safety protocols. For a glimpse into what those safety enhanced protocols will look like, the District has produced seven demonstration videos for elementary and secondary parents and students. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) and health officials have provided Katy ISD guidance on school safety measures, which are designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Following established classroom safety practices is essential to protecting the health and well-being of our Katy ISD learners, staff and families,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Ruben Martinez. “The virus that causes COVID-19 can infect people of all ages and backgrounds. While it is not possible to eliminate all risks associated with the virus, by working together we can keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible,” added Martinez.

Protocol videos include safety practice visuals for elementary and secondary classrooms, school bus transportation, cafeteria, and facility cleaning procedures. Beginning Wednesday, August 19 through September 4, Katy ISD will provide virtual instruction only, to its nearly 84,000 students. Prior to in-person instruction, on September 8, Katy ISD is requesting parents to review the safety demonstration videos with their child(ren), to better equip them for their return to campuses. Families who have elected the ‘Katy Virtual Academy’ for the first grading period will continue their learning virtually.

School Safety Demonstration Videos and Safety Protocols are available on the Katy ISD Smart Restart page.