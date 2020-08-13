Phillips 66 supports wetland restoration along coastal Texas

Protecting people and wildlife in coastal Texas has been a focus for Phillips 66 for many years. As an organization that strives to be a good steward of the environment, Phillips 66 is proud to further its long-standing partnership with Ducks Unlimited. The American multinational energy company, headquartered in Houston, recently contributed $150,000 to the world’s leader in wetlands conservation for the Sargent Marsh Breakwater Project, located in eastern Matagorda County just south of the towns of Sweeney and Brazoria.

“Phillips 66 continues to be a strong partner in conservation for many years, and they have recently elevated their contributions to help us do more for wetlands, waterfowl and people in several states,” said Matt Bunn, DU director of development. “In just the last five years, Phillips 66 has contributed over $2 million to support important wetland restoration projects in Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Kansas and Colorado.”

The multi-phase Sargent Marsh Breakwater Project will protect important coastal marsh within the San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge in Matagorda County. In 2019, over 6,800 linear feet of shoreline protection was constructed along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. A subsequent phase will take place in 2020, which will include an additional one mile of breakwater construction, and the fourth and final phase is being planned for 2022. These breakwater structures prevent wave energy created by shipping traffic from impacting marsh vegetation, which can reduce community resilience. The structures also provide habitat for filter-feeders such as oysters, thereby improving water quality and supporting important fisheries.

“Investing in the communities we live and work in, Phillips 66 is committed to restoring and protecting our coastal waterways and wetlands,” said Todd Denton, president of Phillips 66 Pipeline LLC. “Since our inception in 2012, we have lived up to that commitment by partnering with groups like DU on projects that keep the environment stable.”

In addition to Phillips 66, this project is supported by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the North American Wetlands Conservation Act grant program, Axalta, The Meadows Foundation, Bass Pro Shops, Coastal Conservation Association-Texas, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,600 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $53 billion of assets as of March 31, 2020. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world‘s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America’s continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14.5 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever. For more information on our work, visit www.ducks.org.