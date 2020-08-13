On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Memorial MUD hosted a formal ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the pedestrian bridge joining the communities of Oak Park trails and Westgreen Park. Due to COVID-19, the event had limited in person attendance but was well attended through streaming live video. A copy of that video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uF3GMt8I6H8&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2gbHjj0cY_F8Hi4-a6EXzvi1YownlaKUSMAy_dcrBaZeCdRoPDfWyoVII.

These communities are divided by the T-103 canal that drains into the Buffalo Bayou, and with this pedestrian bridge we are building a tighter community while making each other’s neighborhoods more accessible. Further, we value our outdoor facilities that increase our community’s well being.

Attending the ceremony in person were Fmr. Katy ISD Trustee Henry Dibrell, Fmr. State Representative Bill Caligari, and the Board of Directors of Memorial MUD.