Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $909 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $908.7 million in local sales tax allocations for August, 3.6 percent more than in August 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.

Widespread social distancing requirements were more relaxed across the state in June than in previous months.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Aug. 2020) Recipient Aug. 2020

Allocations Change from

Aug. 2019 Year-to-date

Change Cities $596.0M ↑5.0% ↑0.8% Transit Systems $188.6M ↓0.9% ↓1.3% Counties $53.9M ↑0.3% ↑0.2% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $70.2M ↑8.2% ↑6.3% Total $908.7M ↑3.6% ↑0.7%

For details on August sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.