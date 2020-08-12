Fort Bend County Tax Rate Reduction

“You called, I listened” Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant stated today after Commissioners Court passed a motion on the County Tax Rate reduction.

Commissioner DeMerchant’s innovative fiscally conservative initiatives in 2019 allowed Fort Bend County, to approve a reduction in the 2020 County tax rate during Commissioners Court today. This is the lowest rate since the early 2000’s. Some of Commissioner DeMerchant’s initiatives included but is not limited to,

Proactive approach taken in 2019 to enable the County to navigate unforeseen future events.

Initiating policy reform to prevent exhausting the general fund.

Spearheaded best practices with the Fort Bend County Auditor to increase the fund balance in the general fund.

Lead the efforts to pass inter-local agreements with various Precinct 4 Levee Improvement Districts (LIDs) and Fort Bend County Tax Assessor/ Collector, resulting in reducing LID Taxes.

Worked closely with all Fort Bend County Departments to reduce their budget while maintaining services.

Lead towards a fair and balanced approach in the distribution of CARES Act Funding.

“It gives me great pleasure to provide a reduction to our 2020 County tax rate. My hope is to provide much needed relief to Precinct 4 residents, while maintaining County services, during a global pandemic,” DeMerchant stated.