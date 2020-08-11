The Workfaith Connection Is Bridging The Texas-Sized Employment Gap With A Completely Virtual Hiring Expo

COVID-19 has left millions of Americans unemployed and desperate for a way to support their families. Although statistics show that 4.8 million jobs have been created in recent months, there is still a wide gap between companies that are hiring and people who are seeking work. To help bridge that gap, The WorkFaith Connection has partnered with WorkTexas at Gallery Furniture, Houston’s First Baptist Church – Downtown, Workforce Solutions, KSBJ Radio, and NGEN Radio to host a unique virtual hiring event designed to connect Houstonians with employers, second chance job opportunities, free resources, and so much more.

The iWork Houston Hiring Expo will take place virtually on August 25, from 9:00am – 4:00pm and will include live chats with top employers from industries such as:

Call Centers

Distribution

Grocery Chains

Healthcare

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Non-Profits

Transportation and more!

Other activities include: A Livestream Panel with Job Experts, Virtual Mock Interviews, Resume Writing Workshops, LinkedIn Workshops, Information Sessions with Dress for Success and Career Gear, and a FREE Virtual Employability Training Session. There will also be a LIVE worship performance with Marquist Taylor and a virtual prayer room hosted by KSBJ and NGEN Radio. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to land that dream job or hire the best candidate for your open positions. It’s more than a job fair, it’s a hiring expo!

To register as an attendee or an employer at the iWork Houston Hiring Expo, please visit www.workfaith.org/iwork-houston.

About The WorkFaith Connection

The WorkFaith Connection is a Christ-centered 501 c(3) organization that exists to provide faith-based training and coaching for anyone who desires long-term employment. Our Christ-centered values paired with our highly-structured program help students increase their value and confidence which is needed for successful transitions back into the workforce.