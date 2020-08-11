Public’s assistance needed to find next of kin

August 10, 2020

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate you publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE

ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

MALCOLM ANDREA ROGERS – Black Male, 60 Years: Mr. Rogers died in the 14500 block of Minetta Street in Houston, TX on 07/25/2020. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML20-3124.(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/72547)

ANTONIO MATOS– Hispanic Male, 76 Years: Mr. Matos died in the 5100 block of Airline Drive in Houston, TX on 08/03/2020. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML20-3261. Case#/72444) https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/72444