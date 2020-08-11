Oakbend Medical Center Expands Services Surgical Procedures And More Return    

OakBend Medical Center is excited to announce that COVID 19 cases are on the decline at the hospital and it is now possible to expand services to both Jackson Street and Williams Way campuses. The expansion includes surgical procedures that require admission, Cath Lab procedures that require admission along with other IR or Endoscopy procedures that had been placed on hold due to bed capacity. This expansion of services allows OakBend to now accept procedures that were accepted Pre-COVID.

Beginning August 11, 2020, OakBend Medical Center will be accepting any procedures that may have been delayed or canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

All the necessary precautions, as recommended by the CDC and various government agencies, have been taken to keep patients and staff safe during these uncertain times. Each hospital and surgery room are deep cleaned after the room is vacant. A typical deep cleaning of rooms and operating chambers take a minimum or an hour to clean each while adhering to the CDC guidelines. Staff and patients are screened upon arrival at the hospital to protect themselves and their community members.

According to OakBend Administrator, Marilyn Phillips, “OakBend is fully prepared to safely care for patients, and is equipped with both the resources, as well as staff, to fully support these expanded services. OakBend always has the safety of our patients, physicians, and staff the number one priority.”

About OakBend Medical Center:

OakBend Medical Center is the last remaining independent, nonprofit hospital in the Greater Houston area, providing exceptional service with its three hospitals and many specialty centers. OakBend follows an innovative model of care that makes the patient the captain of the care team,