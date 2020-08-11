Local Agencies Unite in Effort to Locate Missing Persons

Missing in Harris County Day, Saturday, August 29, is Going VIRTUAL

For those with missing loved ones and those who would advocate for them, an annual event August 29th in Houston is the place to be for resources, awareness, and more.

August 29, 2020, is Missing in Harris County Day (MIHCD). To celebrate and commemorate this occasion, local, state and national agencies with a mission to find missing persons ask you to attend Missing in Harris County Day on Saturday, August 29th, from 10 AM to 1:30 PM in a VIRTUAL setting. MIHCD’s mission is to help those with missing loved ones make connections that can help bring the missing home.

Families and friends of missing persons as well as interested members of the community are encouraged to participate in this event to learn how to navigate the missing persons system. Agencies during the event will be available to assist families and friends of missing persons.

The event will feature:

 Law enforcement from Houston Police Department and Harris County Sheriff’s Office will be on-call during Missing in Harris County Day to take missing persons reports.

 Representatives from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) will be on-call to enter missing persons into national databases.

 Families are invited to schedule a time to submit familial DNA samples used for identification.

 A private Missing Person Family Support Group will be hosted virtually to provide support and a safe space to discuss these difficult cases.

Families or friends who would like to participate should contact Texas Center for the Missing’s Case Manager at 713.599.0235 or support@tcftm.org to receive updates and invitations to the private Support Group Meeting.

More information is available at: http://centerforthemissing.org/missing-in-harris-county-day/.

About Missing in Harris County Day Partners in the Missing in Harris County Day event include the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, HCSO Foundation, Houston Police Department, Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, Texas Center for the Missing, and The Children’s Assessment Center. Other collaborators and in-kind sponsors of the event include: Harris County Community Services Department, and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). Law enforcement connected to the event will NOT be checking for citizenship documentation or for arrest warrants.

Join the social conversation: #MissingInHC. For questions, contact support@tcftm.org or 713.599.0235.