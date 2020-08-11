Superintendent Rallies Staff as Katy ISD Procures PPE for New School Year

By George Slaughter

Safety and resilience were the key ideas promoted Tuesday by Katy Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski, but he admitted that when he gave last year’s superintendent’s convocation speech, he didn’t expect things to be as different as they have become.

While this year’s convocation was online, the tone remained encouraging and positive, just as in the past.

“I know this is not who we are as educators,” Gregorski said. “We’re relators, counselors and seekers of knowledge. We love to engage with students and peers, often with enthusiasm, and expressive interaction. But I am asking you to be my partner in this. Together, we must do our part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, while continuing to provide unparalleled learning opportunities to the students and families who are depending on us.”

School resumes August 19, and the first three weeks of school will be online only. Students who chose to return to school for in-person instruction return to their campuses September 8.

The district has over 10,000 employees and will be serving a student population of 84,000. When the pandemic took hold in March of this year, teachers scrambled to restructure classes, moving from an in-person instructional format to an online-only format. For this year, staff will be providing both in-person and online instruction, while following a number of safety protocols to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Both Gregorski and School Board President Courtney Doyle praised the staff for last year’s accomplishments and for stepping up in chaotic times this year.

Click on “Katy ISD 2020-21 Convocation Event” for full downloadable video.

District Procures PPE for Campuses

The rally comes as the district and Texas Education Agency procured personal protective equipment (PPE) for distribution among Katy ISD campuses when in-person instruction resumes September 8. The agency is providing PPE to districts around the state at no charge.

When campuses reopen for in-person instruction, all Katy ISD staff must wear a mask or facial covering. Students in 4th-12th grades must also wear masks or facial coverings. The district encourages Pre-K through 3rd grade students to wear masks or facial coverings.

In Katy, PPE procured as of Tuesday includes:

135,000 adult reusable masks

526,000 adult disposable masks

52,000 child reusable masks

224,400 child disposable masks

341,000 gloves (medium and XL)

630 thermometers

8,788 gallon of hand sanitizers

49,680 hand sanitizing wipes

10,250 face shields

1,650 sanitizing stations

4,000 desk shields for staff

The district plans to purchase more PPE supplies as needed. The district has posted videos demonstrating how to use the PPE at its website.

According to a district news release, 51% of students chose to continue online learning for the fall semester.