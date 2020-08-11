Child Advocates of Fort Bend Moves to Virtual Format for Transforming Lives Summer Soiree

When the pandemic hit earlier this year, Child Advocates of Fort Bend was forced to cancel all in-person fundraising events to protect the safety of guests and donors. This was disappointing because the agency was looking forward to hosting its Transforming Lives Summer Soiree at its newly-remodeled and expanded building, the Davis George Center, where it served 2600 children who have been abused just last year. Guests would be invited to see firsthand the path that a child takes when they come to our Children’s Advocacy Center and CASA Program and learn more about the multitude of services that we offer and why they are so critical. “COVID positive numbers in Fort Bend caused us to reconsider the location and we decided to shift to a virtual format,” stated CAFB CEO Ruthanne Mefford.

“Our online auction launched on Friday, August 7th and will run for the next two weeks until our virtual Summer Soiree mission-focused program and live auction airs on August 22nd from 7pm until 8pm.” You can view the silent auction and bid online at www.CAFB2020.givesmart.com. Check back regularly, as more exciting packages will be added in the next two weeks. For help bidding, links to participate or more information about this event go to: www.cafb.org/events/gala. Then tune in to the evening program on August 22 in the safety of your own homes. Some guests will be gathering for their own “mini soiree watch parties” in the safety of their homes. Child Advocates of Fort Bend is providing a “Soiree in a Box” to event sponsors with treats for guests to enjoy the event virtually.

“We are hard at work on the evening program and are very excited about the opportunity that this will provide for us to reach an even larger audience,” stated Development Director Lisa Moore. “With online bidding available for two weeks and a virtual program on August 22, we hope to build far greater awareness of the tragedy of child abuse and raise even more support because now is such a critical time. The incidence and severity of child abuse has escalated while children have been isolated in their homes and away from school over the past months. We are urging people to tune into our program on August 22 to learn about what is happening in Fort Bend County and how you can make a difference in the life of a child,” she stated.

“It is important to bring the spotlight of child abuse to the public at this critical time. Child abuse is not a problem that happens somewhere else. These are our children, in our neighborhoods, in our community. Together, we can help children receive treatment and critical services and prevent other children from being abused. But, only if you help,” added Ruthanne Mefford.

Exchange Club of Sugar Land, OCuSOFT, Inc. and Sewell Audi Sugar Land are Monarch presenting sponsors for the Transforming Lives Summer Soiree. Johnny Bravo is the host/auctioneer for this event. Exchange Club of Missouri City and National Oilwell Varco are supporting as a Silver Emperor Sponsors with Rangeland Energy, ChampionX, Consolidated Home Health, Emerson and Next Level Urgent Care supporting as Texan Crescent Sponsors. This is YOUR chance to give back and make a difference for children in Fort Bend County. To become a sponsor or for more information on how you can get involved go to https://www.cafb.org or contact Lisa Moore at Lmoore@cafb.org.

Putting together party boxes for Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s Transforming Lives Summer Soiree Shown L to R are: Olivia Chavaleh, Morgyn Rae Sheridan and Jessica Paquette. View the silent auction and bid online at www.CAFB2020.givesmart.com. Mission program and live auction will take place on August 22 from 7pm until 8pm. For more information or to watch the mission program and LIVE auction go to www.cafb.org/events/gala or contact Lisa Moore at lmoore@cafb.org.