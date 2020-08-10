YMCA of Greater Houston Food Distribution Sites for the Week of August 10

YMCA of Greater Houston will be distributing food at the following sites for the week of August 10. The YMCA has partnered with the Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, Brighter Bites, Interfaith Ministries and other partners to provide critical food and supplies to thousands of families throughout the city.

Please check YMCA of Greater Houston for distribution sites for real-time updates: https://www.ymcahouston.org/food-distribution.

If you are interested in sending out a camera to a site, please let us know so we can coordinate.

Tuesday, August 11 *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites

*Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA Hosted at North Houston Skate Park (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 12351 Kuykendahl Road Houston TX 77067 9 a.m. until supplies last *East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 6001 Gulf Freeway Houston TX 77023 9 a.m. until supplies last Houston Texans YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 5202 Griggs Road Houston TX 77021 9 a.m. until supplies last

Wednesday, August 12

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 15055 Wallisville Road Houston TX, 77049 9 a.m. until supplies last

Thursday, August 13 *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park (Kid’s Meals) Tom Wussow Park 500 Greens Rd.77060 9 a.m. until supplies last *Greater Grace Church (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 10800 Scott St Houston, TX 77047 11 a.m. until supplies last

Friday, August 14 *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*HCC Alief Hayes Campus (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 2811 Hayes Rd, Houston, TX 77082 9 a.m. until supplies last *SabadoDomingo Flea Market (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 8712 Airline Drive, Houston Texas, 77037 9 a.m. until supplies last

Saturday, August 15 *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites