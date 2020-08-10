Library’s Podcast Club Focuses On Language In August  

The Podcast Club at Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will focus on “Language” in August. Since the library buildings are currently not open to the public, the Podcast Club meeting will take place online via Zoom, so listeners throughout the area can participate from the comfort and safety of home.

Similar to a book club, the Podcast Club provides an opportunity for podcast listeners to get together to discuss podcast selections from a themed podcast-listening list and share their opinions on trending topics. Each month features a different theme, along with a short list of podcast episodes.

The next meeting of the University Branch Library Podcast Club will take place on Thursday, August 27, beginning at 7:00 pm. A link to the Zoom meeting will be emailed to all who register.

A direct link to the featured podcasts can be found on Fort Bend County Libraries’ online calendar on the FBCL website. The playlist of podcasts from which to choose includes:

"What's the Deal with Accents" – Stuff You Should Know (1 hour, 2 minutes)From England to America and all over the world, the way people speak in their native tongue can vary drastically. What are the influences? When do accents begin to take hold? Can you lose or gain an accent? Learn about all this and more in today's decidedly interesting episode.

"Lost in Translation" – Hidden Brain (35 minutes) If you're bilingual or multilingual, you may have noticed that the different languages you speak will make you stretch in different ways. Language can shape how people think about time, agency, and gender. Explore how languages can give us different ways of seeing the world.

"America's Next Top Word" – Every Little Thing (29 minutes)A professional word nerd tells us which words have the best chance of making it into the big book. Guest: former Merriam-Webster Dictionary editor Kory Stamper.

"Idioms, Part 1" – Shmanners (37 minutes)This episode is all about the origin and usage of popular English language IDIOMS!

The Podcast Club is free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the University Branch Library (281-633-5100).