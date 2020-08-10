City to Receive COVID-19 Relief Fund Money

By George Slaughter

The Katy City Council Monday authorized Mayor Bill Hastings to sign the paperwork so the city can receive $838,805 in federal money for COVID-19 through the CARES Act passed earlier this year.

The money is to cover city expenses related to COVID-19 that were not accounted for in the current city budget, and were incurred between March 1 and December 30 of last year, City Administrator Byron Hebert said in a memo to council urging authorization.

Hebert told the council that the money would first be put in city budget reserves, and from there, money can be used toward future budgets.

“There’s going to be a lot of money out there for us to be reimbursed,” Hebert said. “We just have to make sure that we follow the guidelines they give us and recoup all the dollars that we have coming to us.”

Harris County received federal funding under the CARES (for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act to deal with the effects of the COV1D-19 pandemic. The act established a relief fund, of which Harris County received an $426 million allocation from the state government.

Harris County Commissioners Court approved a Small City Assistance Program to provide reimbursements to small cities in the county, such as Katy.

Council Sets Nov. 3 Municipal Election Date

The council set its 2020 municipal election for Nov. 3. The election will coincide with the national and state elections already scheduled for that date. The Katy Independent School District earlier this month also moved its school board election to Nov. 3.

The council pushed out the election, originally scheduled for May, on the urging of Gov. Greg Abbott, who urged election postponement so local governments could deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Council Member-at-Large Chris Harris, Ward A Council Member Janet Corte, and Ward B Council Member Durran Dowdle are up for re-election. All have filed to seek another term in office.

Harris has drawn no opponents. Corte will face Diane Robichaux Walker, a life insurance broker, and Dharminder Dargan, an engineer. Dowdle will face Sam Pearson, a retired peace officer and minister who serves on the city’s planning and zoning commission; Steve Pierson, a former council member-at-large and Ward B council member; and Rory Robertson, a registered investment advisor.

Other Actions Taken

In other action Monday, the council: