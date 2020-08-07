AG Paxton Joins 22-State Coalition Urging Congress to Consider Safe to Work Act

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton joined 21 other states in a letter to the United States Congress urging the adoption of federal pandemic liability protections contained in the Safe to Work Act. These protections will help mitigate the threat of frivolous COVID-19-related litigation against first responders, healthcare workers, law enforcement, and healthcare facilities, among other entities, while ensuring victims have legal options where appropriate.

“A common-sense framework is necessary to provide liability protections as we restart our economy safely and appropriately in the midst of this pandemic. Businesses need clearly defined expectations for safe operations and protection from baseless COVID-19-related claims while operating in good faith,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Criminal penalties, regulatory fines and agency oversight must be reserved to stop those who recklessly inflict harm, and civil lawsuits should be available for any citizens hurt by those actually acting with disregard for safety.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused tragic loss of life across the nation, and countless livelihoods were lost and businesses closed. As stated in a previous letter, States believe federal pandemic liability protections will benefit all states and citizens as we continue working to slow the spread of COVID-19 and minimize the detrimental impact is has had on state economies.

Read a copy of the letter here.