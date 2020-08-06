Katy ISD Seeking Input on Its Meal Distribution Program

By George Slaughter

As the Katy Independent School District prepares for school to begin this month, it is seeking input for its curbside “grab and go” meal distribution program.

On Saturday, August 8, parents in the district will begin receiving a survey, the purpose of which is to better enable the district to manage both its personnel and the 23 food distribution sites in the district.

The survey closes next Wednesday, August 12.

All Katy students return to school for virtual instruction, either through the Katy Virtual Academy, or through intermittent school to home virtual instruction, on August 19.

Students who selected to continue online instruction through the Katy Virtual Academy will continue to have meal access through the “grab and go” format, although a new set of food distribution sites will be established.

Students who selected in-person instruction will begin onsite classes on September 8. Those students will begin to receive their meals at their respective campuses.