Katy ISD Coaches Honored as Coaches of the Year

By George Slaughter

Chad Simmons and Mike Rabe were honored by the Katy Independent School District as high school boys head coaches of the year, while Danielle Wells was honored as high school girls head coach of the year.

Simmons is football coach at Taylor High School. Rabe was football coach at Mayde Creek High School and has moved on to the new Jordan High School. Wells is volleyball coach at Cinco Ranch High School.

In 2019, Simmons led the Mustangs to a 9-6 record. Meanwhile, Rabe led the Rams to a 9-3 record, its first winning season since 2007. Both teams made the high school football playoffs. Wells led the Cinco Ranch volleyball program to a 35-6 record and a playoff berth

Other coaches receiving honors include: