Fort Bend County Law Library To Present Computer Classes For Legal Professionals

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Law Librarian, Andrew Bennett, will present a series of “Express Technology Classes” in August for legal professionals who would like to learn more about basic software and how to access the library’s legal databases that are available for their law practice. These programs will be virtual sessions presented via Zoom; they will NOT be in person.

These introductory classes will take place on Thursdays August 6, 13, 20, and 27, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Individuals may choose to attend individual sessions or the whole series.

The August schedule is as follows:

August 6 – “ Creating MS PowerPoint Presentations .”

– “ .” August 13– “Introduction to Hein Online.” Hein Online is a database that includes an extensive law-journal collection. It also includes the Code of Federal Regulations, U.S. and United Nations Treaties, and Fastcase (a case database).

August 20 – “Introduction to Westlaw” WestlawNext is a legal resource that includes federal and state cases, United States legal code, state statutes and code, briefs, legislative history and citators, forms, practice guides, legal encyclopedias, and treatises. The Law Library’s subscription to WestlawNext focuses on Texas Law. The Texas Form Finder in this resource is particularly helpful for those who are unsure of what form they need since it has a natural-language search tool that does not require legal terminology to perform a search.

August 27 — “Formatting in MS Word”

The material that will be discussed is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney. Librarians cannot provide legal advice or recommend specific forms.

The classes are free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Zoom session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the Law Library at 281-341-3718.