Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital earns Level 3 trauma designation  

Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital has been designated as a Level 3 Trauma Center by the Texas Department of State Health Services after consistently demonstrating its ability to provide advanced trauma life support, evaluation, stabilization and diagnostic services. This designation advanced Memorial Hermann Katy from a Level 4 to a Level 3 Trauma Center.

“This designation is an example of how Memorial Hermann Katy takes the lead in serving our community and beyond,” said Heath Rushing, Sr. Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Katy. “Trauma is recognized as a leading cause of preventable death. Giving patients in our area access to high quality trauma care at a trauma center could be critical in saving a life.”

Memorial Hermann Katy is part of Memorial Hermann Health System’s integrated trauma network, the only such system in Greater Houston. The integrated trauma network, which includes Memorial Hermann Life Flight®, provides life-saving care for trauma victims before, during and after their injuries.

Level III Trauma Centers have a team of trauma physicians and nurses available to assess the patient upon arrival. Patients that require more comprehensive care are managed and stabilized before being transferred to a Level I or Level II Trauma Center. As part of its Level III status, Memorial Hermann Katy provides educational opportunities in trauma care for the community including Stop the Bleed training and various prevention education and screening events.

