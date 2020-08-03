Katy ISD Teacher Receives State Recognition for Educational Excellence  

Educators across the globe continue to play a pivotal role in student’s lives amidst these challenging times. Recently, teachers from across the State of Texas were recognized for their dedication and hard work. Among them was Michael Clark, a teacher at Tompkins High School (OTHS) in Katy Independent School District. He was virtually honored during the 2020 Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE) Summit, with the coveted Charles Pickitt Secondary School Teacher of the Year Award.

“Even in these most trying times, it’s great to know that our work is making a difference and being admired by other educators across Texas,” said Michael Clark, an AP Micro and Macro Economics teacher at OTHS. “Every student deserves nothing but the best from his/her teacher and despite the extraordinary circumstances, teachers can serve as an inspiration to their students to continue creating a bright future,” added Clark.

The Charles Pickitt Educator of the Year Awards annually recognizes ATPE members, who demonstrate exceptional or innovative capabilities in their respective educational fields. Clark received the award after one of his OTHS coworker’s, who admires his work, decided to nominate him for the award. This year’s winners each received a $5,000 prize along with their awards. With nearly 100,000 members statewide, ATPE is the largest educators’ association in the state and serves as a major voice for public education.