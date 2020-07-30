The Houston Symphony Announce Its “Live From Jones Hall” Lineup For The Month Of August  

The Houston Symphony continues its Live from Jones Hall concert series, an hour-long, livestreamed concert at 8 p.m. CST each Saturday night, with four new programs for the month of August. The August lineup welcomes guest conductors back to Jones Hall to lead the orchestra in diverse and engaging programs. Tickets are now on sale at houstonsymphony.org/livefromjoneshall. Each livestream performance is available via private link to ticket holders.

On Aug. 8, guest conductor Nicholas McGegan, who conducted the orchestra back in December in Handel’s Messiah, joins the Symphony in a program featuring Mozart’s beloved Eine Kleine Nachtmusik as well as Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, spotlighting four members of the Symphony’s violin section. The evening’s program includes “Summerland” from Three Visions by composer William Grant Still. The following Saturday, Aug. 15, the Symphony continues the series in a program that includes George Walker’s Lyric for Strings, conducted by Conducting Fellow Yue Bao, and Mozart’s Oboe Quartet in F major.

Principal Double Bass Robin Kesselman takes center stage on Aug. 22 in Dark with Excessive Bright Concerto for Double Bass by Missy Mazzoli, the trailblazing American composer. The evening’s program opens with Mozart’s opera arias Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro transcribed for an ensemble of winds. Giancarlo Guerrero, Music Director of the Nashville Symphony, joins the orchestra on Aug. 29 in a concert that showcases the orchestra’s virtuosity. First on the program is “The Fiddler’s March” from The Fiddler’s Tale, a piece by American composer and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, followed by Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale Suite. Guerrero wraps up the program with Schubert’s effervescent Symphony No. 2.

Each week’s performance is now on sale for $10 online at houstonsymphony.org/livefromjoneshall. Ticket holders receive a private link to enjoy the live performance in the comfort of their homes. The Symphony encourages fans to consider purchasing multiple tickets to share as gifts for concert-goers to remotely enjoy with family and friends. Live from Jones Hall is made possible in part to support provided by Barbara J. Burger, and Robin Angly and Miles Smith.

Houston Symphony Live from Jones Hall

VIVALDI’S FOUR SEASONS

Saturday, August 8

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Mozart: Serenade in G major, Eine Kleine Nachtmusik

W.G. Still: “Summerland” from Three Visions

Matthew Roitstein, flute

Eric Halen, violin

Wei Jiang, viola

Charles Seo, cello

Megan Conley, harp

Vivaldi: The Four Seasons

Boson Mo, violin (Spring)

Christopher Neal, violin (Summer)

Amy Semes, violin (Autumn)

MuChen Hsieh, violin (Winter)

LIVE FROM JONES HALL #6

Saturday, August 15

Program to include:

Horn quartet selections to be announced

William VerMeulen, horn

Brian Thomas, horn

Nancy Goodearl, horn

Ian Mayton, horn

Cello duo selections to be announced

Brinton Averil Smith, cello

Charles Seo, cello

Walker: Lyric for Strings

Yue Bao, conductor

Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F major

Jonathan Fischer, oboe

Sophia Silivos, violin

Joan DerHovsepian, viola

Christopher French, cello

MOZART & MAZZOLI

Saturday, August 22

TBC, conductor

Mozart/J.N. Wendt: Selections from Suite for Winds from Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro)

Voi che sapete che cosa è amor

6. Porgi amor

5. Non più andrai farfallone amoroso

Jonathan Fischer, oboe

Colin Gatwood, oboe

Thomas LeGrand, clarinet

Alexander Potiomkin, clarinet

Isaac Schultz, bassoon

Elise Wagner, bassoon

Nancy Goodearl, horn

Ian Mayton, horn

Mazzoli: Dark with Excessive Bright

Robin Kesselman, double bass

Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D major, Prague

SCHUBERT, STRAVINSKY & MARSALIS

Saturday, August 29

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Marsalis: “The Fiddler’s March” from The Fiddler’s Tale Suite

Mark Nuccio, clarinet

Rian Craypo, bassoon

Mark Hughes, trumpet

Allen Barnhill, trombone

Eric Halen, violin

Timothy Dilenschneider, bass

Brian Del Signore, percussion

Stravinsky: The Soldier’s Tale Suite

Mark Nuccio, clarinet

Rian Craypo, bassoon

Mark Hughes, trumpet

Allen Barnhill, trombone

Eric Halen, violin

Timothy Dilenschneider, bass

Brian Del Signore, percussion

Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-flat major

The Houston Symphony invites people to follow their social media pages and visit houstonsymphony.org/listenathome for daily, free content updates including musician videos, blogs, archival audio and video performances, and more.

About the Houston Symphony

During the 2019–20 season, the Houston Symphony celebrates its sixth season with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada and continues its second century as one of America’s leading orchestras with a full complement of concert, community, education, touring, and recording activities. The Houston Symphony, one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas, held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston June 21, 1913. Today, with an annual operating budget of $35.2 million, the full-time ensemble of 88 professional musicians presents nearly 170 concerts annually, making it the largest performing arts organization in Houston. Additionally, musicians of the orchestra and the Symphony’s four Community-Embedded Musicians offer over 1,000 community-based performances each year at various schools, community centers, hospitals, and churches reaching more than 200,000 people in Greater Houston annually.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony has recorded under various prestigious labels, including Koch International Classics, Naxos, RCA Red Seal, Telarc, Virgin Classics, and, most recently, Dutch recording label Pentatone. In 2017, the Houston Symphony was awarded an ECHO Klassik award for the live recording of Alban Berg’s Wozzeck under the direction of former Music Director Hans Graf. The orchestra earned its first Grammy nomination and Grammy Award at the 60th annual ceremony for the same recording in the Best Opera Recording category.