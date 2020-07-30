Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Herman Cain

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the passing of Herman Cain:

“Our hearts are heavy as we bid farewell to Herman Cain. I was blessed to call him a friend. In his 74 years on earth, he lived the American dream to the fullest. A business pioneer whose advocacy of dramatic tax reform – nine-nine-nine – still resonates today, he will be remembered as a principled fighter whose leadership helped usher in a new era of conservative politics. A man of faith, he rests now with the Lord, having fought the good fight and finished the race. Heidi and I send our heartfelt prayers and condolences to his wife Gloria, his children Melanie and Vincent, and the entire Cain family as they grieve his loss. May he rest in peace.”