Olson Acts To Name Post Office After Pearland Mayor Tom Reid

Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) today announced legislation to name a local Post Office after Pearland Mayor and great Texan Tom Reid. Mayor Reid first served in the Pacific Theater in WWII, then worked on the Space Shuttle Programs and various other projects at the Johnson Space Center. Reid has served as Pearland’s mayor for 37 years and, to date, is one of the oldest serving mayors in the U.S. Among his many achievements over the decades include improving the community’s infrastructure, promoting access to clean air and water for our expanding city and helping to establish Pearland’s first public library. His leadership has resulted in Pearland being one of the fastest growing cities in the United States.

“The Tom Reid Post Office will serve as a small token of appreciation for a lifetime of hard work and distinguished public service,” Rep. Pete Olson said. “Mayor Reid’s strength, service and dedication are evident in the legacy he has established in Pearland. Every time a resident visits the Post Office, they will be reminded of his public service and contributions. Mayor Reid dedicated his life to the city of Pearland, and his efforts have made our community, the great State of Texas and America a better place.”

The Olson bill, H.R. 7810, would designate the U.S. Post Office located at 3519 East Walnut Street in Pearland, Texas as the “Tom Reid Post Office Building”. All 36 members of the Texas congressional delegation have cosponsored this bill.