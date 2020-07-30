Katy ISD Education Foundation Announces Reimagined GROOVE Event August 29

GROOVE Your Way Benefits the Foundation’s Teacher Grant Program

The Katy ISD Education Foundation announces its annual GROOVE fundraiser, reimagined. “Our GROOVE planning committee has completely transformed our traditional GROOVE gala, creating a new, dynamic and inclusive format sure to be a hit with the Katy/West Houston community,” says Foundation Board President, Mike Van Hoozer. A donation to the foundation’s teacher grant program secures a house party for up to 10 guests and includes Whiskey Cake grab and go dinner, online auction and live broadcast celebration with Johnny Bravo, a professional entertainer known for bringing communities together through VirtualUnGalas. GROOVE Your Way is slated for Saturday, August 29, 2020. House party times will be set by individual hosts.

All proceeds from GROOVE Your Way benefit the foundation and its Inspiring Imagination teacher grant program. The Katy ISD Education Foundation celebrated a spectacular milestone this school year with over $2 million awarded in its first eight years of Inspiring Imagination teacher grants. GROOVE played a key role in reaching that milestone, and will continue to garner much-needed support as the foundation’s grant program expands.

House party pricing accommodates gatherings of two, four, six, eight or 10. To protect our friends and community, all gatherings must be in compliance with state and local guidelines. Participation includes a true farm-to-table experience Whiskey Cake menu, house party package with GROOVE swag, host yard sign and live broadcast celebration with Johnny Bravo. This year’s program is completely focused on the innovation of Katy ISD teachers, their dedication to students and the foundation’s role in uniting our community to support them. Online silent auction launches August 16th and is open to the public through August 29th.

Early event sponsors include PBK Architects; Phillips 66; Memorial Hermann Katy; Thompson & Horton, LLP; Houston Methodist West Hospital; Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, Inc.; VLK Architects; Stantec; Balfour Yearbooks & Scholastics; Texas IBI Group, Inc.; Cane Island; Chris & Amy Scarborough; Raising Cane’s; LJA Engineering, Inc.; First Community Credit Union; Fred & Patti Shafer; Prosperity Bank; Recruiting Source International; Huckabee Architects; Terra Associates, Inc.; Anslow Bryant Construction Ltd.; Cross Creek Ranch; Durotech Foundation; H-E-B; Pfluger Architects; Raba Kistner; Tarkett; TNR Accounting & Management Consulting, LLC.

For more information or to host a party, visit https://tinyurl.com/GrooveYourWay or www.katyisdeducationfoundation.org or contact the Katy ISD Education Foundation at 281-396-6031, foundation@katyisd.org.

About the Katy ISD Education Foundation – The Katy ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that unites people and companies with big hearts and a big belief in Katy ISD students and teachers to provide unprecedented opportunities for both. To join us, visit www.katyisdeducationfoundation.org.