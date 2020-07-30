Fort Bend Christian Academy Spirit Program Members Named All American

Sugar Land, TX – Four Fort Bend Christian Academy Spirit Program members were named All Americans during their respective training and competition camps. FBCA Cheer Captain Kiley Blanchard and Lexi Rivers were honored with the title of Universal Cheer Association (UCA) All American. FBCA Emerald Brigade Erin Kram and Lauren Ramirez received the distinction of Universal Dance Association (UDA) All American.

FBCA Cheer completed a UCA Cheer Camp for the first time, where they learned material to be used at future competitions. Among the skills they worked on were cheers, chants, dances, and stunting.

As All American cheerleaders, Kiley and Lexi are invited to perform during the Varsity New Year’s Day Parade in London, England.

Emerald Brigade recently attended UDA (Universal Dance Association) Camp. The squad received all superior ribbons for their hip hop and performance routines and qualified to go to Nationals in January.

Each dancer was evaluated on two routines that they learned at camp. To receive a bid to Nationals, each dancer had to earn a Superior ribbon for their performance.

After auditioning by performing the required routines, and adding their own choreography, Erin and Lauren received the great distinction of being named UDA All American dancers. Erin and Lauren are invited to participate in the New Year’s Day parade in London, England.

This has been a great start to the inaugural year of Emerald Brigade! FBCA is excited to support Emerald Brigade at UDA Nationals in Orlando, FL, on January 29-31, 2021.

