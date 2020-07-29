Typhoon Texas Hosts Blues, Brews & BBQ Saturday, August 1

Typhoon Texas will celebrate the best of blues tunes, craft beers and slow-smoked Texas barbecue when the west Houston waterpark hosts Blues, Brews & BBQ on Saturday, August 1 with extended operating hours until 9 p.m.

A full slate of in-park activities for both kids and adults starts at 10:30 a.m. when the waterpark opens its gates.

For the kids, there’s bubble art, glitter tattoos, jewelry making and more while the grown-ups will enjoy jazz music, trivia and local craft beer selections from St. Arnold, 8th Wonder, Eureka Heights, No Label and SpindleTap breweries.

Plus, the waterpark will host a Blues Brothers tribute band, Mike Vrabel and Steve Boado, presenting the best in rhythm and blues sounds while recreating the characters from the 1981 smash hit move, The Blues Brothers.

Typhoon Texas also will offer heaping portions of its slow-smoked barbecue plates and sandwiches featuring Angus brisket and pork butts, slow smoked in-house for 16 hours and served with the waterpark’s made-from-scratch barbecue sauce.

Advanced reservations are required at typhoontexas.com where guests can choose their arrival time and size of their party. Upon arrival, guests can choose their socially distanced seating area within the park. Walk-up sales and entry are not available.

Day tickets for Blues, Brews & BBQ are $44.99 per person which, as a special bonus, are valid for the remainder of the waterpark’s 2020 summer season.

Typhoon Texas offers more than a mile of winding, twisting slide paths, Texas-size wave pool, Lazy River the length of more than five football fields and children’s Gully Washer with a gigantic, 800-gallon water bucket, slides and more than 100 spray areas.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free onsite parking is available.