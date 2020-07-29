Libraries Offer Online Cookbook Clubs For Culinary Enthusiasts  

Cooking enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels – from beginners to advanced –find Fort Bend County Libraries’ two monthly Cookbook Book Clubs a great way to share ideas and discover new culinary tips. Different cooking genres are explored each month.

In August, the Cookbook Clubs will take place virtually, so that cooking enthusiasts around the area can enjoy and participate from the comfort and safety of home.

The University Branch Library’s Culinary Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of every month, beginning at 1:30 pm. The theme for the meeting on Wednesday, August 19, is “Breakfast Foods.” This activity will take place online in real time via Zoom. Registration is required; an email with a link for the Zoom session will be sent to all who register.

Share tips, get ideas, and enjoy the camaraderie of other individuals who have an interest in cooking and good cuisine!

The Mission Bend Branch Library’s Food for Thought Cookbook Club normally meets on the third Thursday of every month, beginning at 1:00 pm. The featured activity on Thursday, August 20, will be a pre-recorded video demonstrating how to make no-bake snacks. A link to the video will be posted on FBCL’s online calendar on the designated date, and it can be viewed at any time.

The meetings are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the Culinary Book Club so that a link to the Zoom session can be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling the University Branch Library at 281-633-5100.