Houston Arboretum extends popular Virtual Summer Camp through Sept. 4

With school starting later in many local school districts, the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center will now offer four additional weeks of its wildly popular Virtual Summer Camp, starting Aug. 10 and running through Sept. 4. Both kids and parents have praised the educational, interactive programming, which brings indoor and outdoor fun directly to the participant’s home.

“We have been overwhelmed by the interest and demand for additional Summer Camp virtual programming,” says Debbie Markey, Houston Arboretum Executive Director. “This alternative to our in-person camps has proven to be a huge draw for children and parents who are looking for compelling and engaging activities outside of video games and devices. Crafts, home laboratories and field investigations have all been big hits.”

Registration for each week of camp closes the Friday before at noon. The cost is $125 and up, with member rates available. Go to https://houstonarboretum.org/summer-camp-2020/ to register.

Summer Camp Programs (All virtual)

Spiders & Arachnids: Aug. 10 – 14

What do the Green Lynx, Brown Recluse, Golden Orb and Black Widow have in common? They are all spiders! Spiders can climb the tallest buildings and creep through the tiniest of cracks. Their silk is stronger than the strongest steel or any other man-made fiber. No wonder they are heroes of lore and literature from mythology to the movies. Join us for a week of exploring spiders through stories, hands-on crafts, games, and field investigations.

Survivor: Aug. 17-21

Come and experience the skills that animals, plants, and people need to survive. Learn how to build a basic shelter, use echolocation to find food, and find out how to navigate with a compass. Enthusiastic instructors will ensure that everyone succeeds in our Arboretum tribes.

WOW! The Wonders of Water: Aug. 24 – 28

Explore the wonderful world of water. Water is practically everywhere on Earth, from inside the planet’s rocky crust to inside the cells of the human body. Water cycles, a wetland safari, water creatures, and water labs will make this week a splash.

Creative by Nature: Aug. 31 – Sept. 4

Explore the connections between art and nature as campers use the world around them for creative inspiration. Go for hikes to study Arboretum organisms, and then see how nature will inspire your works of art. Explore the use of natural materials to create projects like hiking sticks, mud paintings, and flower presses.

Comments from parents about the Arboretum’s Virtual Summer Camp:

“This was the best virtual camp of the summer thus far. The kit made all the difference!”

“We are all loving it! Best thing happening this summer are your camps! They have given us structure, purpose and focus during this difficult time.”

“I loved the activities we could do together in the yard and the park.”

“Cannot say enough good things about this camp. We have had so much fun as a family with all the themes! It gets us outdoors and connects us to nature. The kids are learning so much!”

“Thank you for everything you and the team do to educate our kiddos and conserve the environment!”

“Best summer camp ever! I almost think virtual is better than in person because we can go at our own pace and do more stuff.”

For more information about Virtual Summer Camp, visit houstonarboretum.org or call 713-681-8433.

About

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center (HANC), one of the first nature education facilities for children in the state of Texas, provides services to nearly 400,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of membership, visit houstonarboretum.org.

