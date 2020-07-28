Sugar Land Tax Office Temporarily Closed

Due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sugar Land Tax Office located at 12550 Emily Court will be closed until further notice. The Sienna and Needville offices will also remain closed to the public. Tax Office staff will collect and process transactions received through the mail and drop boxes at all three locations. The Richmond, Katy, and Missouri City offices will continue offering full-service auto and property tax processing at their normal business hours.

“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of customers using contact-free options to conduct business with us during this pandemic,” said Carrie Surratt, Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector. “This is especially true for auto transactions, as Governor Abbott has waived the requirements and all penalties and fines associated with registration renewals, disabled placards, and title transfers. This means that law enforcement will not issue citations for expired stickers and placards, and customers will not incur sales tax or delinquent transfer penalties for late title transfers. Stay home…stay safe…and conduct your business through the mail or online whenever possible.”

While the Tax Office remains committed to providing a high level of customer service to county residents, customers who choose to visit our offices in person may experience longer than normal wait times and limited seating due to social distancing requirements. Again, we strongly encourage everyone to use contact-free methods for their auto and property tax needs.

Online registration renewal is available at renew.txdmv.gov, while property tax payments can be made at www.fortbendcountytx.gov/services/paypropertytaxes.

Please visit www.fortbendcountytx.gov/taxoffice and follow the Fort Bend County Tax Office on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for future updates. Tax Office staff are also available to assist customers by email at FBCTaxInfo@fortbendcountytx.org or by calling 281-341-3710.