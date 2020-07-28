Sen. Cruz: Democrats Have Cynically Decided It’s Politically Convenient to Bow to the Violent Mob and Keep America Shut Down

Discusses Congress’ next response to COVID-19 outbreak, highlights the RECLAIM Act to take back our cities on ‘Hugh Hewitt Show’ and Fox News’ ‘America’s Newsroom’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Innocent Americans in major U.S. cities have been left to fend for themselves for more than 60 days as violent rioters seek to terrorize communities across the country. While local Democrat officials in these cities pull back police protection and allow rioters to burn buildings to the ground, Democrats in Washington are pushing to keep America shutdown until the November election. This morning, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) appeared on the ‘Hugh Hewitt Show’ and Fox News’ ‘America’s Newsroom’ where he discussed his RECLAIM Act, a bill that would hold local officials liable when they abdicate their duty to protect their citizens, and his priorities to reopen the economy and get Americans safely back to work.

ON THE NEED TO HOLD LOCAL OFFICIALS ACCOUNTABLE FOR VIOLENT RIOTS:

“I’ve introduced legislation that’s called the RECLAIM Act that says if you are injured or if your property is damaged during a riot, and the local officials have made the deliberate decision to withhold police protection, that you can sue that city. You can sue that municipality and get treble damages. In addition, any city that refuses to provide police protection during a riot is denied eligibility for federal funds. What these Democratic mayors and governors are doing, it is wrong, it’s endangering people’s lives, and it’s denying the basic civil rights that every American is entitled to [under law]. […]

“These are violent leftists, many of them are anarchists. Some are affiliated with Antifa, a national terrorist organization. Others are affiliated with a group called Black Lives Matter, which was founded by and is run by open Marxists – people who are calling for a Marxist government in the United States.” (Sen. Cruz, America’s Newsroom, 7/28/2020)

ON DEMOCRATS’ PLAN TO KEEP AMERICA SHUT DOWN UNTIL ELECTION DAY:

“The fundamental choice here is do we want people working or not? What you incentivize, you get more of. What the Democrats want is to incentivize, they want to pay people not to work because they want as many people not working as possible between now and election day. Our objective should be maximizing the rewards for working and getting people back in the workforce. I believe the election in November is going to turn on that question. If we’re back at work, Donald Trump wins and Republicans have a good election. But if the Democrats succeed at their objective, they want tens of millions of people at home alone, unemployed, broke, and ticked off because they think that’s how they elect Joe Biden. That is really cynical and a bad outcome.” (Sen. Cruz, America’s Newsroom, 7/28/2020)

ON THE NEED TO PASS A RECOVERY BILL TO GET AMERICA BACK TO WORK:

“We’re in a very different point now [than we were in March]. Where we are now, what we need to pass is recovery legislation. Our focus needs to be getting people back to work. That means the small business that employ people across this country who are just starting to open up, just opening their doors right now, we need to be cutting taxes on them and lifting job killing regulations to help those small businesses survive, help them thrive, help them hire people back.” (Sen. Cruz, America’s Newsroom, 7/28/2020)

“What I believe we should be doing is not just shoveling cash out of Washington, not spending trillions more, but rather we ought to pass a recovery bill. What would a recovery bill do? It would focus on the small businesses that have shut down that are just now opening up again. That are just now opening their doors. It would reduce taxes and reduce regulations on those small businesses to enable them to survive, to enable them to grow, to enable to hire people back. If we’re going to get our economy back, it turns on one thing: are we able to bring small businesses back, jobs back, and economic growth back? […] I’m actually working on a legislative package that I hope to roll out this week that lays out what a recovery bill would look like that focuses on the economic policies and how we could restart our economy, in particular.” (Sen. Cruz, The Hugh Hewitt Show, 7/28/2020)

As chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on The Constitution, Sen. Cruz is leading the fight to hold Antifa accountable for the violence and destruction that has torn apart major U.S. cities. Next Tuesday, Sen. Cruz will hold a hearing titled ‘The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence,’ which will highlight how Antifa and other anti-American anarchists engage in riots and violence. Read his latest op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on how the RECLAIM Act will help take America’s cities back from violent rioters.

