MD Anderson honored to rank as nation’s best hospital for cancer care

HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is honored to rank No. 1 in cancer care in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-21 “Best Hospitals” survey. The institution has been named one of the nation’s top two cancer hospitals since the survey’s inception in 1990.

“This incredible honor is especially impactful during these unprecedented times,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president, MD Anderson. “We are extremely proud of the many amazing people who have made this recognition possible: our patients and their loved ones who entrust us with their care, and our MD Anderson faculty, employees, trainees, students, volunteers, donors and advocates.”

In addition to MD Anderson’s No. 1 ranking for cancer care, the institution ranked No. 4 in the Ear, Nose and Throat specialty, No. 6 in the Urology specialty, No. 14 in the Gynecology specialty, No. 27 in the Diabetes and Endocrinology specialty, No. 41 in the Geriatrics specialty and No. 46 in the Gastroenterology and GI Surgery specialty. Areas rated as “High Performing” include Nephrology, Neurology and Neurosurgery, and Pulmonology and Lung Surgery.

MD Anderson also was included among the high performing ratings for the two common adult procedures and conditions: colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery. These ratings identify hospitals as high performing, average or below average relative to other rated hospitals in treating patients age 65 and older.

“Our patients and their families constantly inspire us and drive us to deliver on our mission to end cancer,” said Rosanna Morris, chief operating officer, MD Anderson. “Our dedicated team of cancer experts has worked tirelessly to ensure our patients receive safe and highest-level cancer care, and we celebrate this recognition together.”

For nearly 80 years, MD Anderson has joined in the global fight to end cancer. Through its efforts in patient care, research, education and prevention and its collaborations with experts across the country and around the world, MD Anderson is changing the way in which cancer is treated, novel therapies are explored, knowledge is shared and new policies are informed to improve public health.

Every clinic at MD Anderson has a team of physicians who are further specialized, each with a deep expertise in a particular form of cancer, and physicians at

MD Anderson treat more rare cancers in a single day than most see in a lifetime. Crucial scientific knowledge gained in the laboratory is rapidly translated into clinical care. MD Anderson’s cancer clinical trials program is one of the largest of its kind, offering more than 1,360 clinical trials for common and rare cancers. These trials offer tomorrow’s medicine to patients today, and many are only available at MD Anderson.

MD Anderson continues to set the standard in cancer prevention research and the translation of new knowledge into innovative, multidisciplinary care. The institution also trains the next generation of cancer experts. Through its education programs and network of affiliates, MD Anderson influences the cancer care for one-third of the world’s population.

“We know cancer doesn’t stop – even during a global pandemic,” said Pisters. “Our constant focus continues to be on advancing our efforts in cancer care, research, prevention and education, and we know that together, we are Making Cancer History.”