Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Awards More Than $9.3 Million In Premiums To 2020 Junior Exhibitors Impacted By The Early Closure

Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that more than 10,000 junior exhibitors who were affected by the event’s early closure would be receiving premiums in their respective categories. Many of the annual livestock competitions were not held in 2020 after the Rodeo was closed 12 days early, in the interest of public health, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rodeo’s School Art competition and lamb and goat competitions were completed before the early closure.

“These junior livestock exhibitors work year-round to prepare for our annual event, and we are honored to present them with these premiums after such a heartbreaking end to the 2020 Rodeo,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “Our volunteers, staff, donors, auction buyers and community came together to support those who were impacted by the early closure, and this is truly a testament to the generosity of everyone who is part of the Rodeo family.”

The following premiums were distributed to each exhibitor:

Junior Market Steer: $1,225

Junior Market Barrow: $950

Junior Market Poultry: $500

Junior Breeding Beef Heifer: $400

Junior Dairy Heifer: $400

Junior Commercial Steer: Premiums will be given based on competition points earned prior to closure

Junior Market Lamb and Goat: Guaranteed premiums based on placing

School Art Auction: Guaranteed premiums based on placing

These premiums are possible thanks to the generosity shown during the Rodeo’s first-ever online auctions. Held in March of this year, the virtual auction gave registered buyers the opportunity to show these exhibitors support and recognition for their hard work. A donation page was also created so members of the community could give their support directly to these exhibitors and the Rodeo’s Educational Fund.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news. The 2021 Rodeo is scheduled for March 2 – 21.