President Donald J. Trump Approves Emergency Disaster Declaration for Texas

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Texas to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Hanna from July 25, 2020, and continuing.

Federal funding is available to the state, eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support, at 75 percent federal funding. This assistance is available in Aransas, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Dimmit, Duval, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Harris, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, La Salle, Live Oak, Matagorda, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, and Zapata counties.

Jerry S. Thomas has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of the damage assessments.