Klaviyo Email Agency Provides Business Growth

The benefits of email marketing that we get from putting this communication technique into practice are:

Profitability

If we compare the cost of conducting Email Marketing campaigns with other communication channels, such as: Radio, television, SMS, etc., it is truly profitable for our companies.

By carrying out Email Marketing campaigns, we manage to reach our potential clients by optimizing the time and resources available. In addition, we avoid incurring printing costs, stamps, seals, etc.

Compared to other direct marketing tools, Email Marketing offers great capacity and high potential.

In fact, the most important reason that the marketing departments of companies take into account to carry out Email Marketing campaigns is precisely their low cost.

Speed ​​and Efficiency

Thanks to Email Marketing, we are able to reach our target audience quickly, directly and efficiently, regardless of where they are.

If we compare it with the rest of the advertising media, we can personalize and segment our campaigns as much as possible and we can even disseminate them through social networks, thus optimizing the impact on our followers.

Versatility

Another advantage that we can highlight from the use of this online means of communication is that it gives us the possibility of using different formats when creating our templates: We can include images, videos, music and use a variety of tools to help us call the attention of our clients.

Measurement

One of the main differences between traditional marketing and digital marketing is that the latter gives us the possibility to measure our actions with great precision.

Email Marketing gives us almost immediately data on the success of our campaigns through different indicators: Opening rate, number of clicks or the bounce rate.

There are many Email Marketing tools that even give us the ability to measure the impact of our shipments in real time.

The importance of measuring is that, through the results obtained, we can make different decisions and even customize shipments according to the movements of the users.

Segmentation

Another truly important and beneficial feature of Email Marketing is the enormous segmentation capacity that we can carry out when sending to our customer database, being able to apply different criteria and segmentation models.

We can even divide our list of subscribers into segments, taking into account beforehand when collecting data those that are not more relevant, since some will be available in the tool that we use to make our shipments, such as: IP address, the response rates to our shipments or if they have purchased a certain product and / or service.

Personalization

We can personalize the messages that we send to our clients or potential clients, unlike what happens with other communication channels where our actions are massive.

Since we have personal data on our lists, we can personalize shipments by addressing our customers by name and, in addition, we can use information such as their city of residence, their age, their purchase history, etc., in order to personalize the maximum our shipments.

For example, if we have an online store, thanks to Email Marketing we can send automated and personalized messages to customers who have left the shopping cart with a reminder and including a discount or promotion to encourage them to finish said purchase and, already step, we take advantage to build customer loyalty through these offers.

In summary, Email Marketing has established itself as one of the most powerful tools to reach users and reports excellent results.Thanks to this direct channel, we can adapt the content to each client in order to achieve better results. The segmentation capacity that it provides us is key in our communication strategies, since our results can be negatively affected if we send information to users who are not interested in our products and / or services.

It is a direct technique that is characterized by not being invasive, as long as the users have accepted the receipt of our shipments.

Email Marketing allows us to measure results practically in real time, which provides us with very valuable information about our campaigns and the interest they arouse in our clients.