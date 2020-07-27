City Awards Contract for Riceland Terrace Subdivision Work

By George Slaughter

The Katy City Council Monday awarded a $3,777,954 contract to Fused Industries, LLC, of Houston, for improvements to Patna Drive as part of improvements to the Riceland Terrace subdivision.

In related actions, the council authorized Mayor Bill Hastings sign a revision to a contract with the Texas General Land Office for drainage channel construction in the subdivision. It also authorized Hastings to sign a proposal with Costello Engineering & Surveying, of Houston, for surveying for the reconstructions to and improvement of the existing channel downstream from the subdivision.

A Costello spokesman at the meeting said the company hopes to begin work by February or March, possibly sooner, after a required environmental study is performed. Ward B Council Member Durran Dowdle was encouraged by the project progress.

“Good things are going to happen there,” Dowdle said.

In other action Monday, the council: