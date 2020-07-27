City Awards Contract for Riceland Terrace Subdivision Work

By George Slaughter
The Katy City Council Monday awarded a $3,777,954 contract to Fused Industries, LLC, of Houston, for improvements to Patna Drive as part of improvements to the Riceland Terrace subdivision.
In related actions, the council authorized Mayor Bill Hastings sign a revision to a contract with the Texas General Land Office for drainage channel construction in the subdivision. It also authorized Hastings to sign a proposal with Costello Engineering & Surveying, of Houston, for surveying for the reconstructions to and improvement of the existing channel downstream from the subdivision.
A Costello spokesman at the meeting said the company hopes to begin work by February or March, possibly sooner, after a required environmental study is performed. Ward B Council Member Durran Dowdle was encouraged by the project progress.
“Good things are going to happen there,” Dowdle said.
In other action Monday, the council:
- Issued a proclamation observing The Arc of Katy’s 30th Anniversary.
- Issued a proclamation designating Friday as Relay for Life Day.
- Reviewed the city’s Fiscal Year 2020 Monthly Report, bank statement summary, and check register through June 30.
- Approved June 8 and June 22 meeting minutes.
- Approved a $1,000 dues 2020-21 dues payment for the Harris County Mayors’ & Councils’ Association.
- Approved a $6,836.57 10/20 write-off of property taxes for 2020. The “10/20” means personal property after 10 years is uncollectable and real property after 20 years is uncollectable unless a tax suit is filed or a tax deferral is issued.
- Denied, pending corrections, a final plat application for the Griffin Lots subdivision in Harris County.
- Approved a final plat for the Owl Commerce Park subdivision in Waller County.
- Authorized Hastings to accept an amended easement agreement between CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC, and the city.
- Authorized Hastings to sign an acknowledgment with Change Healthcare Technology Enabled Services, LLC, for enrollment in its payment processing system.
- Passed an ordinance enabling the creation of the Village at the Katy Development District.
- Authorized Hastings to purchase approximately 0.528 acres of land on Patna Drive for $90,000. The purchase money will come from 2018 series bonds. The land will increase the stormwater drainage flow from Riceland Terrace and Village Green.