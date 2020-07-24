Tropical Storm Hanna Forms, Rainfall Expected Beginning Today

What is the danger?

Tropical Storm Hanna, the eighth named tropical cyclone of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasts from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and National Weather Service (NWS) have shifted in the last 24 hours, showing Hanna making landfall south of Corpus Christi on Saturday afternoon.

The system will bring rainfall across much of southeast Texas beginning today through Saturday night. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Minor street flooding could occur in some areas. Coastal locations could experience higher tides.

A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for coastal Harris County. We are also watching Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic Ocean.