Tropical Storm Hanna Forms, Rainfall Expected Beginning Today

What is the danger?
Tropical Storm Hanna, the eighth named tropical cyclone of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasts from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and National Weather Service (NWS) have shifted in the last 24 hours, showing Hanna making landfall south of Corpus Christi on Saturday afternoon.
The system will bring rainfall across much of southeast Texas beginning today through Saturday night. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Minor street flooding could occur in some areas. Coastal locations could experience higher tides.
A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for coastal Harris County. We are also watching Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic Ocean.
What you should do:
As we move closer to peak hurricane season, homeowners and renters should contact their insurance agent about purchasing flood insurance. Remember, flood damage is not covered by most homeowners or renters policies. Take action now to ensure that your home and contents are protected by enrolling in the National Flood Insurance Program. Go to www.floodsmart.gov for more information.
DRIVE SAFELY
- If you must travel never drive into high water and use extreme caution at underpasses and low-lying areas where water accumulates.
- Always remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown! DO NOT DRIVE through high water and DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES.
- Just two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.
STAY INFORMED
- Check driving conditions before getting on roadways at Houston TranStar: www.houstontranstar.org.
- View live rainfall rates on the Harris County Flood Warning System Website: www.harriscountyfws.org.
- Get updates from trusted sources such as: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, Harris County Flood Control District, and ReadyHarris.
Text CV19 to 888777 to receive COVID19 updates.
Where you can learn more:
- Tropical Weather: NOAA National Hurricane Center
- Local Forecast: NWS Forecast Office Houston/Galveston, TX