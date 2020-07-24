Katy American Legion Remains Active During Covid Lockdown

Veterans Continue to Serve the Community and Announce New Post Location

Katy, Texas (July 24, 2020) – The American Legion was founded in 1919 in Indianapolis, Indiana and has gone on to create an illustrious history established on four pillars – Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth.

The post recently installed its new slate of officers and has opened its new post location at the West I-10 Volunteer Firefighter station (22125 Kingsland Drive, Katy, Texas). The legion plans to make use of its part of the 5,000 square foot facility available to support veterans and the local community as resource for its aggressive agenda to promote American values.

The post meets every 4th Wednesday starting at 6:30PM for a social mixer and then business meeting at 7:30PM. The gathering is open to current members and new prospective members. The post plans to feature guest speaker Texas-based Rick Figueroa, 2020/2021 NRA Board Member, August 24th to discuss the 2nd Amendment and Veterans.

“The Covid lockdown created some challenges for our post membership as many of our members are in their 60’s and 80’s (an at-risk group for the disease), but you aren’t going to keep veterans down who have survived war,” says Commander James McGuire, “We rallied to support our community with burial and honors services, flag retirements where we disposed of over 500 flags in the community properly, and performed ‘buddy checks’ with our members to see if they or they families needed anything.”

Video brief from the Commander: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKkmHu6cPog

The organization is known for supporting the Boy Scouts, Boys and Girls State, helping veterans qualify for benefits, providing honor guards at funerals, ceremonies with Wreaths Across America, supporting Honor Flight Houston, and their own motorcycle group the American Legion Riders who raise money for children of veterans in need.

The American Legion Junior Shooting Sports (air rifle) program offering 6 competition firing lanes is in the works and something that will be beneficial to the youth as it provides excellence in leadership and discipline.

New officers were installed June 14, 2020 and are listed here: Jim McGuire (Commander), Johanna Zollmann (1st Vice Commander), Phil Malsbary (2nd Vice Commander), Bill Kennison (Adjutant), Harry Woodstrom (Finance Officer), Ron De Foor (Chaplain), Jody Castro (Service Officer), Butch Sparks (Judge Advocate), Mark Moore (Sergeant at Arms), Alex Rose (Executive Committee), Forest Croom (Executive Committee), Andy Valadez (Public Relations Officer) and Desi Scott (Historian).

The American Legion Jonathan D. Rozier Post 164 is one of the most active posts in the Greater Houston area and part of the 22nd District American Legion in Texas comprised of 13 posts through-out our region. To review a complete schedule of activity of American Legion Post 164, please visit: www.LegionPost164KatyTX.org