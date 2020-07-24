Cornyn: Harris County Receives $4.2M to Improve Transit During Coronavirus Outbreak

Harris County was awarded a federal grant of $4,200,000 to help transit providers continue to operate throughout the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March as part of the CARES Act, comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). You can read more about these grants here.

“While Texans continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for encouraging transit improvement in Harris County.”

The grant will support operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs, such as enhanced disinfecting of buses, driver and staff safety equipment, and additional peak service routes to enhance social distancing, in order to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

