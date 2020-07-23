Katy ISD Updates Back to School In-Person Instruction Plan  

After a number of conversations with local government and public health officials this week, regarding the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Katy Independent School District will delay the return of students for in-person instruction by three weeks. The first day of school will continue to be August 19, however, all students, whether they have chosen in person or virtual instruction for the first grading period, will begin their academic year with virtual instruction.

“It is my intention to continue to honor the requests and needs of the families who desire to return their students for in-person instruction,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools at Katy ISD. “On September 8, the goal is to resume plans to reopen campuses for both in-person instruction and virtual instruction. Keep in mind that plans are subject to change given the course of this pandemic,” added Gregorski.

Even though all Katy ISD students will be participating in online learning from August 19 to September 4, it is important for families to continue to formally inform the District of their preferred instructional option for the first grading period of the 2020-2021 school year. These are:

Virtual Learning through Katy Virtual Academy (KVA) – Students wanting to receive virtual instruction through KVA must still submit a KVA commitment form by August 5. Students will begin KVA on August 19.

In-person Instruction – Students who are not committing to KVA and are opting for in-person instruction in a campus classroom will receive "Intermittent School to Home Virtual Instruction" beginning August 19, and while campuses are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. "Intermittent School to Home Virtual Learning" is not part of KVA.

Additional information about Katy Virtual Academy and Intermittent School to Home Virtual Instruction can be found in the Katy ISD Smart Restart web page, under the “Return to School Information” section.