Tropical Storm Gonzalo Forms, Rain Continuing Through Weekend

What is the danger?

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is the seventh named storm of 2020. The storm is currently in the Atlantic Ocean off the northeast coast of South America. Gonzalo will continue moving westward toward the Caribbean before dissipating later this weekend.

Harris County will continue to experience rain this week and through the weekend as potential tropical weather develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

What you should do:

Harris County will continue to see tropical weather and rain as the summer continues.

All residents should GET A KIT, MAKE A PLAN and STAY INFORMED on tropical weather.

GET A KIT

Check your hurricane preparedness kit.

Start picking up items you need now, before Hurricane Season starts.

Do not forget about items for pets, babies and those with special medical needs.

MAKE A PLAN

Review your family’s emergency plan, including what you will do if you stay or if you evacuate. Remember to take into account that social distancing is still needed for COVID-19.

If you live in an evacuation zone (Zip Zone) and will need assistance evacuating for a storm that threatens our region, now is the time to call 2-1-1 or go online to register for assistance.

STAY INFORMED

Text CV19 to 888777 to receive COVID19 updates.

Where you can learn more: