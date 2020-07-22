Sen. Cruz Warns Against Democrats Embracing Leftist Mob

Appears on The Mark Levin Show, The Daily Signal Podcast, and on Fox News with Harris Faulkner

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With growing unrest and violence continuing to plague our major cities, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) appeared on The Mark Levin Show, The Daily Signal Podcast, and on Fox News with Harris Faulkner where he slammed Democrats’ support of the Leftist mob and the dangerous defund the police and discussed his new legislation that would allow suits against local officials who fail to keep Americans safe by pulling back police protection. Sen. Cruz went on to discuss what’s at stake come November and the Chinese Communist Party’s sanctions against him. Excerpts from his interviews are below.

ON DEMOCRATS’ SUPPORT FOR THE LEFTIST MOB & VIOLENT RIOTS:

“Nancy Pelosi knows that she’s deliberately tried to inflame racial tensions with lies. Arrests are not kidnaping. They’re lawful arrests. And violent ANTIFA protesters who are assaulting people who are firebombing police cars, who are murdering police officers, they are not simple, peaceful protesters. This has got to stop. And right now, the Democratic Party is encouraging it.” (Sen. Cruz, The Mark Levin Show, 7/20/2020)

“I have been calling upon and working with state and local law enforcement to stop [the violent riots.] To make clear everyone has a right to protest. Everyone has a right to speak and to speak freely. But you don’t have a right to engage in violence. You don’t have a right to hurt anybody else. You don’t have a right to murder anybody else. You don’t have a right to destroy anybody else’s home or anybody else’s business. And if you do that, law enforcement needs to put you in jail for a very long time.” (Sen. Cruz, Daily Signal Podcast, 7/21/2020)

“I’m introducing in the Senate legislation that allows anyone whose property is damaged or who is personally victimized by violence of a terrorist or rioter to have a federal cause of action and seek treble damages. Treble damages against any state and local officer who deliberately withholds law enforcement. Who allows a lawless autonomous zone to be created, as we’re seeing across the country. Who defies the law and decides your civil rights, your right to life and liberty are going to be sacrificed on the altar of politically correct ‘wokeness.’ What we’re seeing is lawless, it’s dangerous, and it’s tearing at the very foundations of America.” (Sen. Cruz, The Mark Levin Show, 7/20/2020)

ON CHINA’S RECENT TRAVEL SANCTIONS & DECOUPLING FROM CHINA:

“There’s a reason why China singled me out for these sanctions because they’re scared of American leadership standing up to their threat, but that only underscores the need to do so even more […]

“I think it’s completely unacceptable that we are dependent upon the whims of the Chinese communist leadership. So I’m fighting for legislation to create strong tax incentives to move that manufacturing back to the United States, the critical infrastructure, the pharmaceuticals, so that we don’t have the lives of Americans subject to the whim of Communist dictators who are trying to defeat the United States of America.” (Sen. Cruz, Daily Signal Podcast, 7/21/2020)

ON WHAT’S AT STAKE IN NOVEMBER:

“This is a real race and it is serious. Texas is a battleground state. And if we lose Texas, it’s all over […] We’ve got to convince them number one the stakes. And the stakes are fighting for America, for freedom, for safety, for safety for your family, for the Constitution and Bill of Rights. We’ve got to explain why it matters.” (Sen. Cruz, The Mark Levin Show, 7/20/2020)

“We know that New York and California are bright blue for the seeable future. If Texas joins them, that’s the entire election. We can’t let that happen. […] If this election focuses on issues, if it focuses on substance, if it focuses on a contrast between free enterprise and socialism, on a contrast between the Constitution and the Bill of Rights and rule of law versus anarchy and violence, we win.” (Sen. Cruz, Fox News with Harris Faulkner, 7/20/2020)

