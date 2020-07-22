Olson Acts To Help Our Military Protect The Homeland

Washington, DC –Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) today acted to support our troops by voting in support of H.R.6395, the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This bill ensures that the Department of Defense has the resources needed to equip and prepare the men and women in our Armed Forces for threats at home and abroad. It also gives our troops a needed pay raise. The bill passed by a vote of 295-125.
“Today we acted to help the men and women who protect the homeland by passing the National Defense Authorization Act,” Rep. Olson said.” This bill gives our military a much deserved 3% pay raise and provides them with needed tools to defend our homeland. As a Navy veteran, I’m proud to support our troops and will do all I can to ensure they have the resources needed to keep America safe.”
William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act:
- The FY21 NDAA provides $740.5B for national defense discretionary programs, as requested by the President and consistent with the bipartisan budget agreement.
- Includes $69B for Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO).
- Provides our troops a 3% pay raise and supports their families with the pay and benefits they deserve.
- Continues to fund nuclear modernization to ensure our nuclear deterrent is safe and reliable.
- Supports the procurement of Virginia-Class submarines, two Arleigh Burke destroyers, 79 F-35 aircraft, Apaches, Blackhawks, Abrams tanks, and Stryker upgrades.
- Increases funding for the procurement of advanced weapons system, autonomous systems, AI, and RDT&E.
- Establishes the Indo-Pacific Deterrence Initiative to fund emergent technologies, support our allies, and deter China.
- Continues to fund the European Deterrence Initiative to support our allies and counter Russian aggression.
- Provides DOD with the resources necessary to address COVID-19, including PPE, testing capabilities, and diagnostic testing.