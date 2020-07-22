Domino’s® Stores Across Greater Houston Looking to Hire 300 Team Members

Stores looking to hire delivery drivers and assistant managers

HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 – Domino’s corporate-owned locations are looking to hire about 300 new team members across 65 stores in the Greater Houston area, including Pasadena, Baytown, Galveston and Katy. The positions include traditional delivery drivers, e-bike delivery drivers and assistant managers.

Domino’s stores throughout Greater Houston offer contactless carryout and delivery, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery, which is a contactless carryout option for customers who would like the convenience of picking up their order without leaving their vehicle. To make sure service levels remain strong, Domino’s corporate-owned locations throughout the region need additional team members.

“Domino’s is committed to providing hot, great-tasting pizza and outstanding service to customers,” said Marvin Villanueva, Domino’s director of corporate operations in Houston. “We’re also dedicated to delivering opportunity to our team members who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for a part-time job or a career, this is the place to be.”

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com. To read about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.

