The Katy Area Chamber of Commerce business community officially welcomed the new Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Grand Parkway with a special, social-distanced ribbon cutting ceremony on July 17.

Twice the size of Kelsey-Seybold’s Cinco Ranch Clinic it replaced, the new, two-story multispecialty clinic, at 2510 W. Grand Parkway N. in Katy, began caring for patients on June 29 with expanded medical and diagnostic services, on-site laboratory, and Kelsey Pharmacy.

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Grand Parkway leadership and staff alongside Katy Area Chamber of Commerce members at the official July 17 ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new clinic.