Fiscal Notes: Texas’ International Trade

In the recently released June/July issue of Fiscal Notes, the Comptroller’s office examines a crucial facet of the Texas economy: its trade with other nations. Texas is the nation’s largest exporter and second-largest importer, and nearly every person in the state benefits directly or indirectly from foreign trade, particularly that with Texas’ largest trading partners, Mexico and Canada.

“In the last few years, trade tensions with China and uncertainty surrounding the implementation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement led to concerns here in Texas, given the importance of international trade to the Texas economy,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “And then came COVID-19. Texas imports and exports plunged and may not recover this year. But the long-term outlook remains positive, and the realignment of supply chains and business relationships caused by the pandemic ultimately may benefit our state.”

This issue of Fiscal Notes also looks at the economic contributions of Texas’ 50 public community college districts. These institutions play an important dual role in the state by providing thousands of Texans with a low-cost way to begin their academic careers while giving others the professional training and credentials needed for a wide variety of high-demand jobs.

Fiscal Notes is available online and can be received by subscribing via the Comptroller's website.

Fiscal Notes furthers the Comptroller’s constitutional responsibility to monitor the state’s economy and estimate state government revenues. It has been published since 1975, featuring in-depth analysis concerning state finances and original research by subject-matter experts in the Comptroller’s office.