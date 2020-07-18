Olson Statement

Washington, DC – Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) today issued the following statement in response to the passing of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA):

“America has lost a true champion of civil rights and racial equality, and the House of Representatives lost a giant. Those of us who were privileged to serve with John Lewis were blessed to learn by his example. He fought for the America we each strive to achieve, one where our fellow man is not judged by the color of his skin, but the content of his character.

“We honor his legacy by continuing the fight for equality. Nancy and I join America in mourning the loss of this great patriot. I wish him fair winds and following seas in heaven.”