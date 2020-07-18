June Unemployment Sees Record One-Month Decline To 9.9% From 13.9% In May

Economists Cautious About Sustained Economic Recovery

The June not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate fell to 9.9-percent in Houston, down from May’s 13.9-percent although up significantly from 4-percent in 2019 according to data released this morning by Workforce Solutions. This was above the statewide rate of 8.9-percent and below the national rate of 11.2-percent.

Houston-area employers added approximately 55-thousand jobs in June. Over half of the monthly gains were in the Leisure and Hospitality sector, which added 28,200 jobs in June. Accommodation and food services, primarily made up of restaurants and bars, was the largest contributor to this this sector’s overall increase. Gains were also recorded in education and health services, a sector that typically sheds jobs in public education due to the end of the school year. Construction also saw an increase over the month up 3,000 jobs, or 1.4 percent. With June’s gains, 38-percent of the 350,000 jobs lost in March and April have now been recovered. While this is an improvement, cautious optimism remains warranted due to rising cases of COVID-19 across the Houston region.

“The phased reopening of Houston area businesses in early May permitted bars to operate at 50-percent capacity by June 3rd and restaurants at 75-percent by June 12th. These events likely contributed to the strong job gains observed in the Leisure and Hospitality sector for the month of June,” noted Workforce Solutions Economist, Parker Harvey. “However, the strength of gains going forward is now in question given the reversion back to 50-percent capacity for restaurants and the re-closure of bars at the end of June.” Harvey also added “…as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the manner in which policymakers, businesses, and consumers adapt to the ongoing uncertainty will dictate the near-term strength of the job market.”

Workforce Solutions continues to operate remotely to meet the employment needs of the Houston-Galveston region. “With a team of almost one thousand workforce professionals, we are embracing technology such as virtual job fairs to connect employers with qualified candidates.” said Michelle Castrow, a manager with Workforce Solutions. “Next week’s job fairs include one to fill openings in local public health agencies. And, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we will host a virtual job fair to help people with disabilities re-enter the workforce.”

To see the complete list of virtual events, please visit www.wrksolutions.com/events.

To connect with an employment counselor, call 1-888-469-JOBS [5627].

Additional labor market information including the detailed June report can be found at wrksolutions.com/localstats. The Texas Workforce Commission will release employment data for June on July 17, 2020.