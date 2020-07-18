Earwax Blockage – Earwax Removal & Ear Cleaning Tips

Almost everyone from children to adults has suffered from earwax blockage once! Earwax blockage occurs when the earwax, i.e., cerumen, gets accumulated in the ear, and it tough to get washed away naturally. Our ear produces earwax, which is the body’s natural defense system. The earwax helps to clean, protect, and lubricate the ear canal by capturing the dirt and reducing the bacteria’s growth.

The symptoms of earwax blockage

When you experience earwax blockage, you have to check with a doctor for a specialized earwax extraction in Singapore. The symptoms of earwax blockage include:

Cough and ear ache

Dizziness

Reduced hearing capacity

Noise or ringing in the ear, which is also called tinnitus

A sense of fullness inside the ear

When do you need to see a doctor?

If you witness any of the above signs, you need to get in touch with a doctor. At times, the signs and symptoms also suggest other ailments. Some people think that they can manage earwax issues by themselves. But it’s essential to consult a trained and expert ENT so that you can have access to the correct diagnoses and treatment.

Only an expert ENT specialist at an ear clinic can do correct ear wax removal. The eardrum and ear canal are very delicate and can get damaged because of excess earwax. Trying to clear out earwax on your own by placing any device inside it, is dangerous. It can rupture the eardrum or can lead to an infection.

The earwax removal techniques

Today, the expert ENT surgeons use advanced ways to remove ear wax.

Micro suction technique

This ear wax removal process is effective and well-tolerated. The process gets performed, making use of the ear microscope that enables the doctor to check the ear canal and have a clear picture. It allows the doctor to clear the ear and take out the ear wax. The patient might feel minimal discomfort, but that won’t last for long. The doctors need to work with both hands with the medical instruments that he has to use. It allows him to conduct the cleaning process securely and effectively. This process is also useful in removing the foreign bodies along with the abnormal ear discharge. Sometimes, other methods might prove to be unsuccessful.

The other processes of ear wax removal

Ear clinics also make use of syringing for ear wax removal. At times, it might have a few side effects, but that is very rare. The process by itself is very useful. The earwax irrigation depends on the force created by the build-up water jet sprayed by the syringe inside the ear. It stirs up the earwax and rinses it out of the external ear canal. Done by an expert ENT specialist under the correct clinical conditions, and with protection, the process doesn’t cause any harm. Usually, this process is used for children.

Excess ear wax build-up can lead to pointless ear issues. To stay secure from it, you need to visit an ENT specialist when you notice a visible difference in the way your ear feels with a sense of fullness and ear pain. Treating the condition at the correct times can help you steer clear from severe issues.