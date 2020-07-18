Common reasons for breast enlargement surgery in Singapore

Breast augmentation has emerged as the most frequently performed plastic surgery all over the world. There are many techniques for breast augmentation. A surgeon employs those techniques that are best suited to the client depending on their anatomy.

Even the outcome expected by the client becomes a deciding factor for the procedure. The growing emphasis on how a person looks or desires to look has given a significant drive to the plastic surgery industry worldwide. It has become a trend to alter a person’s physical dynamics to appear more presentable.

Many reasons have made breast enhancement procedure widely popular. They are

Adds self-confidence – A woman can instill confidence by enhancing the appearance of the breast. Adding volume to breasts sparks a women’s self-belief to new levels.

Restoring the volume of women breast – Cosmetic surgery can add volume and uplift sagging breasts. Many times due to pregnancy or drastic weight loss, women experience sagging of breasts. With the use of a breast enhancement procedure, you can add firmness and many women prefer these procedures to get a good breast lift.

Satisfaction with the surgery – After the procedure, the self-esteem of women increases. Enhancing the appearance of the breast also increases the morale of a woman.

Durability – As breast enhancement procedures have become more durable, the demand for these procedures has increased considerably. As these surgeries are long-lasting, more and more people are opting for it.

Youthful appearance – Aging does affect every woman’s breast. They lose their elasticity and firmness with age. With breast surgeries, women can overcome this problem by adding a youthful appearance.

Asymmetry – In many women, cup sizes of both the breast differ. To correct this asymmetry, they choose surgeries. Without surgery, the uneven size of the breast appears quite noticeable and appalling.

Risks and health hazards

The main problem in the breast augmentation industry is that there is a lack of standardized procedures. There is a need for standardized procedures to help the surgeons use best practices. Many surveys have revealed that post-surgery techniques and treatments vary all over the world. Lack of standardized procedures has led to apprehensions in the minds of the Client undergoing the procedure.

Though breast augmentation comes under the banner of cosmetic surgery, it might involve many risks and health hazards if not done appropriately. Surgeons need to utilize single-use tools and equipment to carry out operations to eliminate cross-contamination among the clients. If the surgical equipment used is not cleaned correctly, then it can lead to a host of infections. Thus standardized health procedures are necessary to safeguard the interest of the patients.

The recovery period after any breast enhancement procedure is also critical. It has a downtime of six to eight weeks. In case of complications, this might take a little longer. Utmost care of incision sites is necessary. Wearing the recovery bra is essential after the surgery. It would be best if you discussed with your surgeon the timeline required to recover after the surgery.