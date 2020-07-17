UHV staff members test positive for COVID-19

Two staff members in University of Houston-Victoria Facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 and remain in quarantine.

“Both employees were in direct contact with others who are not affiliated with UHV but who had tested positive for the virus,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “To the best of our knowledge, no other UHV faculty, staff or students had direct contact with the two employees, but contact tracing is ongoing.”

The first employee went into quarantine on July 1 and received a positive test July 4. The second employee went into quarantine on July 10 and got test results Thursday. Contact tracing on campus is being conducted by the UHV COVID-19 Operations Center.

On June 15, about 15 percent of UHV staff came back to their offices on the Victoria campus and at the UHV Katy instructional site since the locations closed because of the pandemic. Both locations continue to be closed to the public, and classes are being offered online throughout the summer.

Classes are expected to be taught both in-person and online this fall through hybrid, real-time online or traditional online formats. Classrooms would be limited to 50 percent occupancy with about 70 percent of faculty and staff on campus and at UHV Katy.

“The UHV Executive Committee takes its responsibility to keep our university students, faculty and staff safe very seriously,” Glenn said. “We talk daily and meet weekly to discuss the university’s status and how to best move forward.”